Obituary: Mae Johnson, 93, of Loganville

Mae Johnson, age 93 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Cheek officiating. Interment followed at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mae worked for Cisco and was preceded in death by her parents, James and Stella (Perry) Martin; and husband, Trenton Johnson. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Vicki and Frank McCullough of Loganville; son & partner, Tillman Johnson and Susie Garrett of Loganville; grandchildren, Tracy Smith of Jersey, Heath Johnson of Jersey, Stevie Shoaff of Loganville; great grandchildren, Destiny McClure, Justin Johnson, Davey Barnes, Dale Barnes, Ashlyn Johnson, Emma Johnson, Keegan Johnson, Kyler Shoaff; great-great grandchildren, Raelynn McClure, Hadley Johnson, and Lawson Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

