Obituary: Maggie Palmer, 91, of Walton County

Maggie Vernelle Palmer went to be with Jesus and those family and friends that had gone before her on New Year’s Eve 2022. She was 91 years young. She left us peacefully after a rapid decline over a very short time.

Maggie was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Chancey and the late Ammie Womack Chancey. She was preceded in death by her late husband Sammy Andrew Palmer; Sons David Ronald King and Darryle Robin Everett ; Daughter Ramona Lynn Clause; Grandsons Jason Cobb and Justin King and Granddaughter Tonya Cobb.

She is survived by son and daughter in law, Danny and Cindy King; daughters Sherry Leonard and Lageita Baker.

She is also survived by the following: Grandchildren Earnie Cobb, Salina and John Garde, Sarah Grover, Misty Ellis, Sean and Jenna King, Caiti and Ryan Velasco, and Jilaina and Joshua Chirinos.

Great Grandchildren Jacob Beard, Justin and Tayna Cobb, Taylor Addy, Autumn Ellis, Andrew Garde, Jordan King, Mariah King, Caden King, Miles King, Viviana Chirinos, Caia Velasco, Liliana Velasco and Arabella Velasco. Great-Great Grandchildren; Kallan and Jocelyn Cobb.

Maggie was born and raised in Gratis and lived most of her life in Walton County. She lived in Monroe for the past 35 years. She often visited Danny’s family in California, most recently for Caiti and Ryan’s wedding in April of 2019. She and Sammy were members of Calvary Baptist Church and were active until health issues limited them. Maggie found joy in cooking and feeding people, especially family and was always there for anyone in need. Her love of family knew no bounds and she will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral services were held at Meadows Funeral home on January 4, 2023 and were officiated by Pastors Danny Sorrells and Matt Watson. She is buried with family at Center Hill Baptist Church in Gratis. Donations to Calvary Baptist Church, Monroe Ga. in her memory are encouraged.

