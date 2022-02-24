Obituary: Margaret Janei Preston, 71, of Loganville

Margaret Janei Preston, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. A Memorial Service was held at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Turner officiating.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hazel King. She is survived by her children, Belinda and James Swann, Jr. of Loganville, Vernon and Donna Pilgrim of Monroe, Christy Rice of Winder; brother, Jerrell S. King of Braselton; grandchildren, Samanthia, Michael, Angel, Dylan, Sampson, Jeremiah; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Victoria, Joleigh, Emileigh, Kiley, and Noah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family received friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.