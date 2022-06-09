Obituary: Marian J. Pembroke, 83, of Loganville

Marian J. Pembroke age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2022. Mrs. Pembroke retired from Northern Illinois University, where she was an executive assistant. She loved to garden and decorate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pembroke; and her parents, Marvin & Gladys (Burke) Finnestad. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Vicki & Joseph Casella, Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Daren Sterling, MI; sisters & brothers-in-law, Donna & Cliff Seldal, IL; Judith & Larry Swanson, MN; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Illinois. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

