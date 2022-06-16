Obituary: Marie Christina Lynch, 77, 0f Loganville

Marie Christina Lynch, age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Helen and Harry Harrington of Haddon Heights, NJ, where she spent her childhood. Her favorite things in life included blueberries, green tea, Life cereal, Law and Order, and the Atlanta Braves. She graduated from Georgia State University in 1991 and was a charter member of Loganville Legacy Lion’s Club. Marie was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Lynch.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years, Chuck Lynch of Loganville, GA; her 3 children, Chuck Lynch and Kerri Lawton of Lawrenceville, GA, Michael and Michelle Lynch of San Antonio, TX, Christina and Lee Dixon of Loganville, GA; sister, Helen Gorman of Sicklerville, NJ; grandchildren, Andy, Alex and Conrad Lynch, Olivia and Ruger Dixon.

The family would like to give special thanks to the entire healthcare community, especially Dr. Linda Casteel and Dr. Juan Lacayo, and their office staffs. Marie’s nurses over the past four years were incredibly kind and efficient and our family will be forever grateful. Marie was articulate, bright, caring, determined, loyal and the love of our lives.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Loganville Legacy Lions Club, P.O. Box 3471, Loganville, GA 30052. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. More information will follow.

Marie would like everyone to know that:

I am home in Heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

in this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,

every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

safely home in Heaven at last.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.