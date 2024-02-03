Obituary: Marilyn Nolan, 74, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Marilyn Nolan.

Marilyn Nolan, age 74, of Monroe (formerly of Charlotte, NC) passed away on January 28, 2024. She was born on July 4, 1949 to Gwendolyn Higginbotham Moore and the late Randolph Moore. She was preceded in death by her son: the late Sean Nolan and her nephew Dean Arrants

Surviving are son: Scott Nolan; daughter-in-law: Tonya Nolan Cates (Lee); mother: Gwendolyn Moore, sisters: Rosalyn “Roz” Moore (Sandra McCallum), Jocelyn Moore; nephews: Dale Arrants, Davis Arrants; grandchildren: Bryce Nolan (Tabby), Bailee Nolan.

Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, mother and Mimi to her whole family including those in her extended family and friends. Selfless is not a great enough word to describe her. Her giving nature and loving attitude influenced many. She went back to college in her forties to finish her teaching degree and ran the After Sales department for a major global manufacturer of light rail train couplers. She was a member of Avondale Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC where she played handbells in many services and conventions. She also served as an elder and on many committees for the church.

She loved to cook and whether planning a meal to feed a large group at church or to feed our Family at Thanksgiving and Christmas, she added love to everything she made.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

