Obituary: Marjorie Louise Casper, 88, of Monroe

Marjorie Louise Casper, age 88 of Monroe, passed away on November 19, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1934 to the late Stella Palmer Griffeth and to the late Hershel Griffeth. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Fred Lamar Casper; her daughter, the late Janet Casper; and her grandson, the late Alex Lambert.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Bruce Wood; sister, Carolyn Pittman; grandchildren, Jason Wood, Crystal Wood, Brandon Lambert and Stephen Lambert; great-great-grandchildren, Heisman Alvarez, Olivia Lambert, Knox Wood and Caden Wood.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22nd at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Chris Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Garden. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

