Obituary: Mark Edward Hulsey, 63, of Monroe

Mark Edward Hulsey, age 63, of Monroe passed away on September 16, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1960 to the late Charles Ronald Hulsey and Peggy Malcom. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Christopher Hulsey.

Surviving are mother: Peggy Malcom; daughter: Kelsey Hulsey (Austin Keener); brothers: Charles Hulsey, Jr., Anthony Hulsey.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at George W. Malcom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Red Cross.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

