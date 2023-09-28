Obituary: Martha Laverne Brown Waters, 86, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Martha Laverne Brown Waters

Martha Laverene (Brown) Waters, age 86, of Jersey passed away on September 22, 2023. Laverene was born in Walton County, GA on August 30, 1937 to the late Nellie Mae Phillips Brown and the late William Thomas Brown, Sr. She was preceded in death by husband, Grady Howard Waters, Sr.; sons, Ben Griffith and Howard Waters; seven brothers and sisters.

Surviving members of the family are daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Anderson, Ann Sheffield, Judy and Jimmy Chandler, Elaine Carter, Tina Griffth and Bill Ragan, Kathy Hand, Earnestine Eidson; sons, Ricky Griffith, Richard Griffith; sister-in-law, Liz Tatum; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at Clegg Family Cemetery.

