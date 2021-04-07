Obituary: Mary Caroline Buckner, 90, of Good Hope

Mary Caroline (Carolyn) Buckner, age 90, of Good Hope passed away on April 3, 2021. Carolyn was born on April 28, 1930, to the late George Pierce and the late Rosamae Young from Atlanta.

Surviving members of her family are daughters, Stephanie Buckner McKinney and Leslie Buckner Harlan; son Carl Buckner; six grandchildren, Adam McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Meagan Kavanaugh, Mark Harlan, Amber Buckner, and Charles Anthony Buckner; six great-grandchildren, Collin, Pierce, and Harlow McKinney, Beckett, Lillian, and Kason Kavanaugh; her faithful companion dog, Missy.

A graveside service (with visitation from 1-2 pm) will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm on the grounds of Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

