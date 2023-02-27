Obituary: Mary ‘Dianne’ Howard, 78, of Walton County

Click or tap on this link for a digital tribute to Dianne Howard

Mary “Dianne” Howard, 78, of Walton County, Georgia, passed away February 20th, 2023 of complications following cardiac surgery. Her funeral service was held Sunday, February 26 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Monroe, GA, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Howard was born in Walton County, Georgia on March 22, 1944 to Bill and Doris Hester. She married Jimmy Howard on October 13, 1963. She spent several happy years working at Kysor Warren, and continued to remain close with several friends she made while there. During this time, she raised her 2 sons, Rick and Greg.

Mama D, as her family affectionately knew her, was an amazing woman. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had the kindest heart and spirit and was deeply loved by everyone who knew her. She loved being very involved in the lives of her 2 grandchildren, Taylor and Shane. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Monroe, Georgia. Traveling with her husband Jimmy and her friends was one of the great joys of her life.

She is survived by her husband Jimmy Howard of Monroe, GA, her sons Rick (Angela) Howard, of Monroe, GA and Greg Howard, of Conyers, GA, as well as her grandchildren Taylor Howard, of Atlanta, GA, and Shane Howard, of Monroe, GA. She is also survived by her sister Donna Hester of Monroe, GA and niece, Eva (Jabo) Ball, and their children, Ian and Tucker, also of Monroe, GA.

