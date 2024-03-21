Obituary: Mary Ellen Cates Fralick, 89, of Monroe

Mary Ellen Cates Fralick, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on March 12, 2024. She was born on December 26, 1934 in Culloden, GA to the late Allie McGee Cates and the late Millard Cates. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Rufus Fralick.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters, Brenda Norris (Danny), Margarette Kitchens (Chris); sons, Al Fralick (Denise), Mike Fralick (Carolyn); 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Thursday March 14th at 11:00 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens and Mausoleum with the Rev. Tim Burt officiating. There was a visitation on Thursday March 14th at Meadows Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.

