Obituary: Mary Frances Stephens Collins, 106, of Walton County

Mary Frances Collins passed away on October 30, 2021. She was born in Walton County on May 16, 1915. She was 106 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jake” Collins; parents, Sanford and Alma Geneva Stephens; sisters, Hattie (C.M.) Booth and Pauline (Curly) Dyer; brothers, Clyde Stephens, Floyd (Delores) Stevens, Grover (Nannie) Stephens, and Herman (Eula Mae) Stevens. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.



When she married the love of her life Jake Collins they lived in Austell, GA for many years before moving back to Gwinnett County where they resided in Snellville and opened up an antique shop in Snellville on Hwy 78. After Jake passed away Mary Frances continued to reside in Snellville until she moved in with her nephew Tony and Donna Stevens in Loganville. The last few years of Mary Frances’s life she lived in the Habersham Home in Demorest until she passed away peacefully and went home to join her many loved ones that passed before her.



The family received friends on Tuesday, November 2nd from 1:30pm-2:30pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel followed by a graveside service at 3:00pm at Haynes Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.