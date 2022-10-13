Obituary: Mary LaLiberte Moss, 98, of Loganville

Mary Jane Moss age 98 passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born Mary Jane LaLiberte on January 25, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa to William Joseph LaLiberte and Leah Agnes Blair. She was the second of 5 children. She was married to Robert A Moss and had 3 loving children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her beloved husband; her daughter, Barbara Sheetz; and great-granddaughter, Laura Gwen Winstanley. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Moss Stephens; son, William Allyn Moss (Aldona); grandchildren, Melanie Stephens Winstanley (John), Elizabeth Stephens, Jason Sheetz (Lake), Chaney Moss, Ashley Moss, and Parker Moss; and great-grandchildren, Nick Swagel, Kyle Winstanley, Colton Sheetz, and Piper Sheetz.



She attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a business degree in Psychology. Her husband, Bob, was a pilot in WW2 and the Korean War and she served as one of the original stewardesses for American Airlines. Both she and her husband enjoyed everything related to aviation. She retired from Southern Tech University. She was a member of The Orchard Church in Loganville, GA. She was one of the early founders of the Atlanta Chapter of the Kiwi Club, and was a member of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw for many years. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, bird-watching, gardening, spending time with her friends, and long walks outside.



Her underlying message to us was “to surround yourself with good influences and always stay in touch with your friends and relatives”. She always had a peaceful presence about her, was filled by the Holy Spirit, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



She will be interred with her husband at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or The Orchard Church at 1950 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.