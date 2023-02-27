Obituary: Mary Will Adcock, 92, of Monroe

Mary Will Adcock, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 4 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Chris Conner officiated. Interment followed at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Hwy 11 North, Monroe, GA 30656.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Porter Adcock; parents, James and Alma (Page) Richardson; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Joy Adcock. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anita Cox of Good Hope; sons and daughters-in-law, Floyd and Barbara Adcock of Madison, Mark and Susan Adcock of Monroe; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

The family received friends from 2 PM till 3:45 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

