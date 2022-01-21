Obituary: Matthew Carl Sasser, 58, of Loganville

Matthew Carl Sasser, age 58 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Matthew was employed by Superior Rigging. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Anne (Whatley) Sasser. Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Mae (Allred) Sasser of Loganville, GA; daughters, Torie Nix of Loganville, GA, Emily Nix of Loganville, GA, and Michelle Shugert of SC; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and John Richardson of SC and Jessica and Jeremy Moore of Walnut Grove, GA; brother and sister-in-law, John and Angie Sasser of LA; 11 grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.