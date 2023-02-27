Obituary: Mattie Lee, 87, of Loganville

Mattie Lee, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. Services will be announced at a later date.

Mattie was a seamstress in Cartersville and also worked in the deli at Kroger in Snellville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lon W. Lee in 1983, daughter, Brenda Sue Loveless, and parents, Wylie and Mary (Ray) Whitener. She is survived by her children, Linda Ann Lee of Daytona Beach, FL, Marty and Deirdre Lee of Loganville, GA, Tim and Melody Lee of Oxford, GA, Dewayne Lee of Youth, GA, Bill Lee of IN; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

