Obituary: Michael Atlee O’Conor, Jr., of Social Circle

Michael Atlee O’Conor, Jr. of Social Circle passed away on July 17, 2023 at the age of 50. Michael was born on August 22, 1972 in Dekalb County, Georgia to Betty Jean (Smith) Kitchens and Michael Atlee O’Conor, Sr. Michael was preceded in death by his step-father, Larry Kitchens.

Surviving members of the family are, his daughters, Caitlin O’Conor (Tyler Moore), Savannah Aycock, Skylar Aycock (C.J. Branch), Danielle Howard, Devin Clower; sons, Carson Clower; mother, Betty Jean “B.J.”Kitchens; father, Michael O’Conor, Sr. (Pat); sisters, Penelope Forehand, Summer Beyer; brothers, James Potts, Thomas Kitchens (Lindsay); grandson, Zyiere Branch.

Michael’s family will be welcoming the community on Thursday, July 20, 2023 to Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA for a visitation. The visitation will begin at 6:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.