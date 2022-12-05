Obituary: Michael Keith Edmondson, 60, of Good Hope

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Michael Keith Edmondson

Michael Keith Edmondson, age 60 of Good Hope, passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1961, to Charlotte Meadows Edmondson and the late Charles Robert Edmondson. He is preceded in death by his wife, the late Janet C. Edmondson and his brother, the late Charles Edmondson.

Surviving are sons, Robert Edmondson and Michael Edmondson; mother, Charlotte Edmondson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Lee Edmondson, and Lynn and Millie Edmondson; grandchildren, Addison Garrett, Madix Garrett, Aubrey Edmondson, Gracie Edmondson and Makaila Edmondson.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 2nd at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment followed at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.