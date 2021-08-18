Obituary: Michael Norman Bortvit, 57, of Jersey

Michael Norman Bortvit, age 57 of Jersey, GA, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Frances Bortvit. Surviving are his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Bortvit of Jersey, GA; children, Owen Bortvit and Olivia Bortvit, both of Jersey, GA, Destanie Sutton and Ivie Smith, both of Bethlehem, GA; grandchildren, Brielle Gilland, Penelope Gilland, and Everly Gilland; brother, Dennis Bortvit of IA; sisters, Mary Johnson of SD and Diana Beshorner of IA; numerous family and friends.

