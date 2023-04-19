Obituary: Mike Free, 67, of Loganville

Mike Free, age 67 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The family will hold a private Memorial Service.

Mr. Free was the owner operator of Mike Free Heating & Air. Mike loved to sing. He had a special love for old country music. His voice was memorable and will live on for those of us fortunate enough to hear it. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Montine (Carney) Free.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon Free of Loganville, GA; children, Shane Free of Gainesville, GA, James Free of Loganville, GA, Michelle and Daniel Flowers of Cleveland, GA, Ansley Free of Albertville, AL, and Baylee Westbrook of Dacula, GA; stepchildren, Brittany Justice and Brandon Pipkin of Norman Park, GA, Alex and Elizabeth Justice of Monroe, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Dwayne and Glennan Free of Paducah, KY; sister & brother-in-law, Melissa and Bobby Reeves of Oakwood, GA; grandchildren, Mason Free, Luke Free, Tristan Flowers, Madison Flowers; Austin and Hunter Justice; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

