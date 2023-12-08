Obituary: Mike McCart, 70, of Loganville

Mike McCart, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment followed at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. The family received friends 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Mike was a Grader Operator for Frazier Grading Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angie (Foster) McCart; daughter, Amanda Lynn McCart; parents, William L. and Katherine (Duncan) McCart. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Justin Beal of Waverly Hall, GA; brothers, Freddy McCart of Loganville, GA and Bill McCart of Hoschton, GA; sisters, Brenda Stanfield of Cedartown, GA and Patsy Bowzard of Lithia Springs, GA; grandchildren, Anderson Beal, Gracyn Beal, Karcyn Beal and Hutch Beal; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

