Obituary: Mitchell Denny Shannon, 61, of Loganville

Mitch Denny Shannon, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Mitch was the Owner/Operator of Shannon Automotive for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Shirley (Conner) Shannon; son, Jeremy Shannon. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Shannon of Loganville, GA; daughter, Miranda Garner of Loganville, GA; brothers, Mike Shannon of Loganville, GA, Wendell Shannon of Jefferson, GA; sisters, Janet Bowden of Loganville, GA, Lynn Shannon of Alto, GA; grandchildren, Hayden Garner and Bryson Shannon and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mitch Denny Shannon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

