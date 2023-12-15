Obituary: Nancy Frances (Tench) Tullis, 71, of Loganville

Nancy Frances (Tench) Tullis, age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023. A funeral service was held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Kip Boswell officiating. Interment followed at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Erford Clay Tench and mother, Callie Tench. She is survived by her loving husband, Squeaky Tullis; sons Waymon Scott Tullis and Christopher (Brandy) Tullis; sisters Kathy, Joan and Olivia; brother Mickey; 8 loving grandchildren; 6 loving great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nancy Frances Tullis please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

