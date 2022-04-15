Obituary: Nancy Lynn ‘Felis’ Carr, 71, of Loganville

Nancy Lynn (Felis) Carr, age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Nancy was an optician for Sam’s prior to retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crafts. Nancy also loved spending time in her yard gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Giordonella Schopick; and father, Vincent Carmen Felis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Marianne Csanadi of Loganville, GA; son, Christopher Mark Csanadi and Natalie Pettus of Duluth, GA; daughter, Tricia Lynn Csanadi of Monroe, WA; sister, Susan Esposito of Northford, CT; grandchildren, Olivia Csanadi, Chance Csanadi, and Camilla Csanadi, all of GA; nephew, Derek Esposito of CA; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Parkinson’s Alliance https://www.parkinsonalliance.org/donateform.html or Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.