Obituary: Nolan Lamar Hall, 75, of Monroe

Nolan Lamar Hall, age 75 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Reid officiating. Interment followed at Loganville Memorial Gardens.

Nolan was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherrie Kelley; parents, Thomas Alvin and Obera Cornelia (Rutledge) Hall; brothers, Thomas Hall and Rutledge Hall; sisters, Sue Frazier, Betty J. Bowen, and Jean Brown. He is survived by his soul mate / earthly angel, Judy Hall; children and their spouses, Kerry and Nina Hall of Oxford, Gayle and William Hall of Jackson, Jessica Hall of Walnut Grove, Tracie Underwood of Winder, Elaine and Steve Finney of Walnut Grove; brother, Billy Wayne Hall of Loganville; sister, Susanne Splawn of Loganville; grandchildren, Bill White of Walnut Grove, Thomas Underwood of Arcade, Samantha Devore of Grayson, Desirae Newland and Thomas Hall, both of SC, Nathan Hall of Covington, Dylan Jones of Walnut Grove, Ryan Hall of Jackson, Jacalyn Pierce, Blake Hall, Caleb Hall and Savannah Gardner, all of Walnut Grove, Elijah of Conyers, Felisha Finney of Walnut Grove; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family received friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nolan Hall please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.