Obituary: Patricia A. Brooks, 85, of Monroe

Patricia A. Brooks, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on January 13, 2024. She was born in Pennsylvania on June 26, 1938 to the late Anna E. Horvat Dobish and the late John Dobish, Sr.

Surviving are husband, Douglas Robert; sons and daughters in law, Allen and Betty Ferguson, Chris and Heather Ferguson; daughter, Kim Bell; sister, Frances Frey; grandchildren, Ashlynn and Tyler Carver, Nicole and Brad Bass, Jonathan and Gennifer Bell; great grandchildren, Susie Carver, Lincoln Bell, Henley Bell, and Mayley Bell; step-grandchildren, Andy, Kelly, and Kacey.

Funeral services were held on Thursday January 18th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Marion Prather officiating. There was a visitation on Thursday January 18th from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home. Interment followed at Resthaven Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

