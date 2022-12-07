Obituary: Patricia Jean ‘Davis’ Cable, 80, of Monroe

Patricia Jean (Davis) Cable, age 80 passed away on December 3, 2022 at her residence in Monroe, GA. She was born on November 19, 1942 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Woodrow and Jean Ann (Scott) Davis. She was a graduate of Northwest High School and attended classes at Yavapai Community College.

“Patty” was an incredibly skilled seamstress for the public in Monroe and the surrounding areas for decades and loved everyone she met. She especially loved her family and pets. Her interests included a love for music, along with having a wonderful singing voice in her younger years, as well as her lifelong passion and talent for sewing. She spent her later years enjoying nature, watching birds and wildlife through her window as well as spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children, Susan Tackett of Monroe, GA, Anthony Davis of Athens, GA, Elisabeth Lutostanski of Villa Rica, GA and Heath Reeves of Villa Rica, GA; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Patty is also survived by her 2 sisters, Carolyn Hobbs of Lucasville, OH and Nancy McGauley of Ft. Wayne, IN.

Patricia was preceded in death by 3 brothers, David Davis, Jack Davis and Douglas Davis, all of Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Meadows Funeral Home and a Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

We welcome you to sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.