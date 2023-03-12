Obituary: Patricia Joanne Krummel Hinds, 90, of Loganvile (formerly of Florida)

On March 10, 2023, Patricia Joanne Krummel Hinds passed away. She was 90 years old. Having spent her last few months in hospice, her family had the opportunity to spend much valuable time by her side.



Pat had just recently moved to Loganville from Florida to be closer to her family. The daughter of Bernard and Helen Krummel, she was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Pat went to St. Vincent High School and Akron University. She was mother to 3 daughters and a son. Pat began her career as an Optician in Akron and continued that career in Massachusetts after moving to Framingham in the early 70s. In 1989 she moved to Florida to be closer to her aging parents and helped care for them until they passed.



Pat was full of life! She was very active in the church, volunteering often. She was an avid gardener and loved everything to do with flowers. From a young age she was always part of the local garden club. She was a talented seamstress and made many of her children’s clothes. Pat was something of a fashionista. She loved to travel. Loved to golf. In her later years she was an avid reader and became involved in stamp collecting alongside her husband Dick.



Pat was predeceased by her husband, Richard Hinds, her son Michael Hudson and her brother Robert Krummel. She is survived by her 3 daughters. Barbara Mock (spouse Robert) , Kathleen Foss ( spouse Robert) and Colleen Gathmann ( spouse Daniel) and by her 9 grandchildren, Adam Bruneau, Evan Bruneau and Sean Bruneau. Timothy Rondeau, Megan Rondeau, Zachary Bosworth and Michael Bosworth. Randall Foss and Bernard Foss. She was the proud Great Grandmother of 3 great granddaughters.



A celebration of her life will take place at the Chapel at the Retreat, 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Dr. Loganville, Ga. 30052 on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patricia Hinds please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.