Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Marie Garmon, 80, of Monroe

Patricia (Pat) Marie Garmon, age 80 of Monroe, GA, left this world to walk the streets of gold on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



She was formerly Patricia Marie Ragan of Carnegie GA. Pat moved to Atlanta after high school, took business courses and worked in administration until she married and moved to Loganville. She retired from the US Postal Service after 25 years as a mail carrier, working out of the Lawrenceville and Covington offices. In earlier years, while her children were in school, she was a bus driver for Walton County Public Schools. Her favorite things were her family, her flowers and gardens, and playing cards.



She is survived by her husband, Micheal L Garmon of Monroe; daughter, Marie Garrett of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, David & Robin Garrett of Dacula; daughter & son-in-law, DeeAnn & Shawn Miller of Winder; son & daughter-in-law, Shaun & Jada Garmon of Loganville; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jessica and Seth Walker (Adley & Garrett) of Athens, TN, Rachel Womble of Loganville, Blake, Tara & Ginger Garmon of Loganville; brothers, Thomas Ragan of Edison GA, Kenneth Ragan and Robert Ragan, both of Carnegie GA; numerous family and friends.



Patricia requested no service. She wished to aid in the cure of Leukemia, so donations in lieu of flowers and expenses can be made to the Hairy Cell Leukemia (Variant) Research,

https://www.hairycellleukemia.org/research.



