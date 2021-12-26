Obituary: Patrick Nix, 48, of Loganville

Patrick Nix, age 48 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Frank Nix. He is survived by his daughters, Olivia Scarborough and Morgan Nix; mother, Ann Nix; and sister, Paula Brinker, all of Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

