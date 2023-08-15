Obituary: Pauline Lois ‘Peppers’ Edwards, 87, of Loganville

Pauline Lois (Peppers) Edwards of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on August 4, 2023. She was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Maybelle (Green) Peppers; husband, Richard Glenn Edwards; daughter, Janet Lynn Edwards; and sister, Gladys Hardison. She is survived by son, Douglas Glenn Edwards; daughters, Wendy Edwards Clark (Kevin) and Aimee Lynn Howard (Robbie); granddaughters, Vanessa Danielle Ayers (Derek), Jessica Raeshelle Terrell (Shaun), and Nicole Lynn Tillett (Zach); great grandchildren, Chassidy and Tristan, and nieces Joy Hill Detrick, Linda Meadows, and Norma Buckner; great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.



Pauline – or Polly to many of her friends – was born on March 7, 1936 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the second child born to Homer and Bessie Peppers of Gwinnett County, Georgia. Pauline sang throughout high school, and joined Youth for Christ. It was there that she met Richard Glenn Edwards of Decatur, Georgia, who she later married on August 3, 1956. Together they raised four children, first living on Jaunita Street in Decatur, Georgia, then moving to Stone Mountain, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who had a deep love for musical worship and serving God. After years as a homemaker, Pauline taught preschool, then later became a stenographer with the Georgia Department of Education, Department of School Food. In retirement, she enjoyed singing in the choir, sewing, knitting, crocheting, making dolls for hospitals, Bible Study, and playing dominoes with her friends from Annistown Road Church in Snellville, Georgia.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Pauline Lois Edwards will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, Georgia. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



