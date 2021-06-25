Obituary: Peggy Fulmer, 90, of Monroe

Peggy Fulmer, age 90, of Monroe, passed away on June 20, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1931 to the late Lizzie Mae Batchelor and the late Scott Batchelor. She was preceded in death by her daughter, the late Cindy Crabtree.

She is survived by her husband, George Owens Fulmer of Monroe; daughters: Patty Tudman of Athens, Lorrie Haney of Austell, Diane Hightower of Buford; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, June and Wendell Bishop of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren: Emily and Will Gearhart, Ashley and Stephen White, Nick and MaKenzie Haney, Holly and Brian Taylor, Mitch Haney; great grandchildren: Harold and Lucy Gearhart; Brooke, Channing and Lilly Taylor; Daniel, Gideon, Elijah, Abraham, and Viva Kay White.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Mosley officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.