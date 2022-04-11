Obituary: Peter Popp, 79, of Loganville

Peter Popp, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Peter served his country honorably in the United States Navy and worked for BellSouth prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Suwolitch) Debrosky; father, John Popp; nine brothers and sisters. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sherry (Runkle) Popp; children, Kimberly and Gary St. Denis, Scott and Belinda Popp, Kevin and Latasha Popp; grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Andrew Popp, Caitlyn and Jeffrey Martin, Matthew Popp, Olivia Popp, Scott Popp, Jr., and Maxine Davis Eakins; great grandchildren, Connor Yacino, Timothy Williams, Audrey Williams, Chloe Williams, and one on the way, Baby Martin; sister, Anna Mae Stenach and Elaine Walker; brother, George Popp; many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.