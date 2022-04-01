Obituary: Phulmatie ‘Renie’ Ramsaroop, 84, of Loganville

Phulmatie (Renie) Ramsaroop age 84 of Loganville and formally of Craig East Bank Demerara, Guyana passed away on March 24, 2022.

Renie is survived by her husband, Banjaman, of 66 years, her four children, Angela Boodhram, Margaret Mohabir, Patty Sookdeo and Shelly Veerasammy, (and four son-in-laws, Bush, Alan, Naro and Ivan), her eight grandchildren Jenica, Rebecca, Jerel (and wife Renata), Kevin, Kelly, Rachel, Brandon and Devin and her new great-granddaughter Sophia. She is also the sister of Irene and Rita (both deceased) and Shirly.

Funeral services were March 28th. Arrangements were by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

