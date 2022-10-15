Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe

Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95.

A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She met her future husband, Oliver W. Edwards at a USO dance during the WWII era. There were married for 43 years before he predeceased her. She was devoted to her family, and enjoyed being with her grandchildren at every opportunity. Her passions were cooking for her loved ones, and loving and spoiling all the family pets.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathleen Edwards Amatriain (James), Sarah Edwards Malcom (Sandy), both of Monroe, Grand daughters, Elise Malcom Daniel (Slade) Ashley Amatriain Crittenden (Daniel), Kathryn Nicole Amatriain, Abby Noel Amatriain, Great Grandchildren, Grant and Dupree Daniel and one Great Grand Daughter, Avett arriving soon.

Family received visitors at Meadows Funeral Home, October 12, 1-3 p.m. Service immediately followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.