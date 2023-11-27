Obituary: Ramie Nelson Bowers, 82, of Good Hope

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Nelson Bowers.

Ramie Nelson Bowers, born September 18, 1941, in Franklin County, Georgia, died peacefully on November 22, 2023. His parents were Lucius Edwin Bowers and Lessie McCurley Bowers. He was the youngest of his brothers and sisters: Freeman Bowers, Joe Bowers, Douglas Bowers, Sallie Bowers Almond, Betty Bowers Adams and Carol Bowers Carey. At the age of twelve, Nelson lost his father to cancer. Several years later, his mother married Thomas L. Broach, a widower from Good Hope, Georgia. This marriage proved significant in Nelson’s life because living next door to Mr. Broach was a young lady named Betty Lee Lowe. This young lady later became his wife, the love of his life. They were married on December 22, 1968. Together they had three children: Benjamin Nelson, Matthew Lowe and Christy Elizabeth. Benjamin Nelson married Melody Sumlin and together had three children: Bethany Suzanne, Brett Jackson and Bo David. Matthew Lowe married Jenny Saunders and together had two children: Daniel Nelson and Abigail Jane. Christy Elizabeth married Justin Myers and together had two children: Andrew Tyler and Austin Harris.

Nelson attended grade school in Canon, Georgia then graduated from Royston High School in 1959. He later attended Truett McConnell College where he received an Associate in Arts Degree. He then pursued a Business Administration Degree from the University of Georgia, but was interrupted by a summons to serve his country in active military service. He enlisted in the United States Army, completing basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia and aviation training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He was assigned to Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia as a flight operations specialist, then later to the 540th Engineer Group in Ludwigsburg, Germany. In April of 1969, Nelson was assigned to the 41st Signal Battalion at Cam Ranh Bay, South Viet Nam, where he served as a teletype operator. Upon his release from active duty on February 8, 1970, he returned to the University of Georgia with a major in Vocational Education. He began teaching carpentry, masonry, plumbing and wiring in the vocational program at Monroe Area Comprehensive High School. He devoted several years to sharing his expertise in these areas, then went on to establish an impeccable career as a refined craftsman.

Through the years, Nelson was actively involved in various churches as he lived out his christian faith. As a child, his family attended Canon Baptist Church where his father served as deacon and Sunday school superintendent, and his mother served as pianist and Sunday school teacher. At an early age, Nelson accepted Christ as his Savior, became a member of this church and was baptized. After moving to Good Hope, he became an active member of Bethel Baptist Church along with his mother and step-father. After his marriage to Betty, he became an active member of Good Hope Christian Church where he served as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and financial secretary. In recent years, he and Betty have been actively involved in ministry at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

As a member of the Good Hope community, Nelson served on the Good Hope City Council and was appointed as clerk. He always had an interest in community affairs and wanted to be a positive voice concerning important community decisions.

Ramie Nelson Bowers was an honest, humble, faithful and generous man.

A time of visitation with his family took place from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, November 24th, 2023 in the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11 South, Monroe, GA. Nelson was honored in a graveside military service on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 at 1 pm. Service location was the Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery located at 390 Highway 186, Good Hope, GA.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

