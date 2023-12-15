Obituary: Rammie Lewis Hardigree, 79, of Monroe

Rammie Lewis Hardigree, age 79, of Monroe passed away on December 12, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1944 to the late Willie Mae Fincher Hardigree and the late John William Hardigree. He was preceded in death by his wife: the late Sara Coleman Hardigree and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are daughters: Teresa Beede (William), Tran Thi Kim My; sons: John Hardigree, Robert Hardigree (Sue Ann); grandchildren: Jamie Crawford, Teri Wolfe, Adam Hardigree, Christian Wolfe, Amanda Hardigree, Emily Miller.

There was a visitation on Thursday December 14th at Meadows Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

