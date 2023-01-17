Obituary: Randall ‘Randy’ Mark Malcom, Jr. 39, of Social Circle

Randall “Randy” Mark Malcom, Jr. age 39 of Social Circle, passed away on January 14, 2023. He was born on August 10, 1983, to the late Randall “Mark” Malcom and Carole Shepherd Malcom. He was preceded in death by his nephew, the late Conner Phelps.

Surviving are mother, Carole Malcom; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Stancil; nieces, Hayden Stancil and Gracie Stancil; nephew, Colton Stancil; brother, Wesley Phelps; nephews, Colby Phelps and Gunner Phelps.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, January 17th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Don Malcom officiating. Interment followed at Malcom Family Cemetery in Good Hope. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.