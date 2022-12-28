Obituary: Randy Lee Jackson, 64, of Social Circle

Randy Lee Jackson, age 64 of Social Circle, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville with Rev. Wilburn Hill officiating. The interment was at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA.

Randy enjoyed working as operations manager for over 20 years at Lockridge Construction Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Social Circle, GA. Randy loved his family, friends, and his work. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Barbara Jackson. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandra Dee (Ellis) Jackson, Social Circle, GA; daughter and son-in-law, April & Dustin Scoggins, Memphis, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin & Lisa Jackson, Winder, GA; grandchildren, Malachi, Piper & Jackson Scoggins; several nieces and nephews.

The family will received friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Rather than flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org or the Master’s Touch, 2794 Mcgarity Road, Social Circle, GA 30025. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.