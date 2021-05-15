Obituary: Rebekah Banks Howard, 44, of Monroe

Rebekah Banks Howard, age 44 of Monroe, passed away on May 10, 2021.

Rebekah was born on May 8, 1977 in Decatur, Georgia to Phoebe Brannan and David Banks. She graduated from Faith Academy and attended Mountain West Church. Rebekah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wyman & Peggy Brannan and Henry & Merrill Banks. She is survived by her children, Austin Banks & Fiancée Hailey Forrest of Monroe, Michaela Howard, Graceyn Barton, & Madelyn Barton, all of Lawrenceville; granddaughter, Charlotte Carlis Banks who is due on July 27; mother & step-father, Phoebe & Charles Townsend of Lawrenceville; father & step-mother, David & Wanda Banks of Flowery Branch; sister & brother-in-law, Kim & Chris Palmer of Gainesville; brother, Brandon Banks of Buford; step-siblings, Anissa McCammon of Buford, and Brandon Reed of Flowery Branch; nephews, Michael Palmer of Gainesville, and Colton Banks of Kingston, TN; as well as numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Go Fund Me Account or MARR Addiction Treatment Centers at www.marrinc.org. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.