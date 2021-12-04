Obituary: Richard Eugene Scott, 64, of Loganville

Richard Eugene Scott, age 64 of Loganville, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Final arrangements to be announced.

Richard was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and retired from Bentley Collision as a Body Technician. He loved gardening, remodeling homes, fast cars and motorcycles. Richard was a kind soul and did what he could to help others. A big part of his life was growing up on his grandfather’s farm in Kentucky, where he learned to cook, garden, and all other aspects of running a farm. He loved all forms of water, whether it was the beach or the lake. Richard loved his family, especially “his grandbabies.”

He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla (McGuire) Scott; and sister, Nancy McElreath. Surviving are his loving girlfriend, Annette Johnson of Stone Mountain, GA; sister, Karen Scott Newton of Anderson, SC; children, Richie Scott of Covington, GA, Dalton Scott of Oxford, GA, and Angel Scott Burdette of Anderson, SC; father, Bruce Scott of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Jessie, Abbey, Emily, Gabe, Oliver, and Bonnie; great grandchildren, Tristan, Lyla, and Alice; numerous family and friends.

