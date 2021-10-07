Obituary: Richard Smith, 49, of Loganville

Richard Smith, age 49 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Richard worked for RS Andrews as a HVAC installer and served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary Smith and Janice Best. Surviving are his sisters, Casey Leavell of Conyers, Karen Simpson of Conyers, and Ann Singley of Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.