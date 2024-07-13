Obituary: Richard Stephen Tanner, 74, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Richard Stephen Tanner.

Richard Stephen Tanner, age 74 of Monroe, passed away on June 11, 2024. He was born on November 3, 1949 to the late Robert Walter Tanner and the late Gladys Nell Moore Tanner. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Anita Joann Greer Tanner.

Surviving are, daughters, Kayla Tanner, Ashley Tanner; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Phillip Buttram; brother, Wayne Tanner.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday June 16th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Frost officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Christian Church Cemetery.

