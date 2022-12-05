Obituary: Rita Kay Palmer Brown, 63, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Rita Brown

Rita Kay Palmer Brown, 63 years of age, of Monroe, GA entered into her eternal rest on November 30, 2022. Rita was born on December 13, 1958 to Dorothy Jean Dillard Stovall and the late Andrew Sammy Palmer.

Surviving members of the family are, loving husband, Terry Brown; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Rey Suarez, Jeannie and David Bradshaw; son, Teddy Brown; mother, Dorothy Dillard Stovall; sister, Evelyn Treadwell; brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Brenda Palmer; grandchildren, Lindsey Shipman, Lera Shipman, Lucas Shipman, Max Brown, and Sam Brown, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She lived a beautiful, and full life with a very close relationship with her Lord and Savior. She had a beautiful singing voice. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family and close friends after a long battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Farmer and the Rev. Chris Yancey officiating. Interment will follow to Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

