Obituary: Robert Alton Windsor, Jr., 52, of Monroe

Robert Alton Windsor, Jr., age 52 of Monroe, passed away on May 14, 2024. He was born in Gwinnett County, GA on October 26, 1971, to Robert Alton Windsor, Sr. and Sheila Barnes. He was preceded in death by several family members. Robert was dedicated fisherman and avid tow truck operator who was always there for his friends and family. He found joy in the simplest adventures like 4-wheeling and hunting. He was a talented artist and gifted craftsman.

Surviving are, daughter, Alyssa McCaskill and son, Robert Alton Windsor, III; sister and brother-in-law Jeff and Talisa Taylor; father, Robert Alton Windsor, Sr.; mother, Sheila Barnes, and niece Makayla Plourde.

Funeral services was held on Friday May 17th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Cochran officiating. Interment followed at Loganville City Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

