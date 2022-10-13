Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Ellis, 68, of Loganville

Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Clement Ellis Jr.; and his mother, Marguerite Catherine “Taylor” Ellis. He was survived in death by his three loving daughters, Mary “Maggie” Marguerite Ellis, Lauren Grace Ellis, and Olivia Faith Ellis; as well as his former wife, Cheryl Renee Ellis.



Bob was a South Gwinnett High School graduate in the class of 1972. He had over 40 years of dedicated land development and surveying service to Gwinnett County and surrounding areas.



Bob was a devout member of Rosebud Baptist Church, where he praised the Lord every Sunday. He loved fishing, spending time with his daughters and friends, and helping others. Bob will be missed dearly



There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Robert “Bob” Lawrence Ellis on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rosebud Baptist Church, Loganville, GA.



