Obituary: Robert Bollander, 92, of Loganville

Robert Bollander, age 92 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Bollander worked for the United States Postal Service and served his country honorably in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi (Sheridan) Bollander; and parents, Milton Charles and Helen (Schueler) Bollander. Robert is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Robert William, Jr. and Deborah Bollander of Monroe, GA; son, Michael Charles Bollander of Washingtonville, NY; daughters & sons-in-law, Fran and Scott MacKinnon of Loganville, GA, Naomi and Rick Wintermuth of Loganville, GA; daughter & boyfriend, Katie LaMontunaro and Barry Bernstein of Middletown, NY; brother & sister-in-law, Richard and Claudia Bollander of TX; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

