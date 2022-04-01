Obituary: Robert Michalowski, 90, of Loganville

Robert Michalowski age 90 of Loganville, GA passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Mr. Michalowski was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served in the Korean War.

He was an accountant with Macaluso & Nardi. He was preceding in death by his wife, Vera Cecelia (Nelson) Michalowski; parents, Peter & Alexandria (Barszewska) Michalowski; sisters, Jane Aspblom and Anne Mickalowski; and brother, Leo Mickalowski.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Michalowski, Loganville, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Bob & Kristie Michalowski; grandsons, Kyle & Kevin Michalowski. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, www.kwva.us. Arrangements Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.