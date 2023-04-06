Obituary: Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Hayes, 90, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Bobbie Hayes.

Roberta “Bobbie” Hayes of Monroe, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on April 3, 2023, at the age 90. Born on May 1, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Lucile Nicholson Ritter and the late Clarence Egleston Ritter.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hayes; son-in-law, Dan Van Blaricom; and granddaughter, Chasity Cutsail.

She is survived by her children; son, Robbie Cutsail; daughter, Brenda Van Blaricom; son Buzz (Edie) Cutsail; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Stevens, Chris (Amanda) Cutsail, Katie (Dylan) Estep, and Tyler Van Blaricom; great grandchildren, Emilee, Bryson, Cole, Conner, Carson, William, and Knox.

In her early years in Monroe, she was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a local business woman maintaining her beauty shop for 40 years, and volunteered as an AARP tax professional.

Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5-7pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA.

A graveside service, open to all family and friends, will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe at 11:00 am with the Rev. Kenneth Epperson officiating.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.